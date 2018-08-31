Former Liverpool manager Bill Shankly is one of the most quoted sports people of all time.

The Scot won three First Division titles, two FA Cups and the UEFA Cup before leaving Anfield in 1974 when his work was continued by Bob Paisley - who became the club's most successful manager ever.

A very down to earth manager who also remarked 'Pressure is having to work down in the pit. Pressure is having no work at all', provided one of sports most used quotes.

'Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is much, much more important than that.'

Were they to meet, Mickey Harte would put him straight on a few things.

Ahead of the biggest day in the Gaelic football calendar its emerged that Mickey Harte hasn’t had to 'just' contend with the death of his daughter Michaela, something no parent should ever have to go through, and the disappointment of four semi-final defeats since last guiding Tyrone to an All-Ireland senior football final.

It's been revealed he also had a brush with cancer.

The Tyrone boss was diagnosed with bladder cancer in early 2015 and received ongoing treatment up until last December, when he finally got the all-clear.

That's a reason to be cheerful ahead of the big game at any rate.

With all that inter county management must feel like an escape.

Can Mickey come up with a winning gameplan to halt the Dublin juggernaut?

Tyrone have made one change to their side for Sunday's Final.

Mark Bradley starts at corner forward, with Lee Brennan on the bench.

There's no place in the starting 15 for Conor Meyler, he has to settle for a place among the subs after recovering from the knee injury he sustained against Donegal in the Super 8s.

All the pundits are writing off Tyrones chances against the Dubs chasing 4 in a row but Tyrone are taking no notice of that.

Dublin defender Cian O'Sullivan is said to be winning his race to be fit for Sunday's Final.

The Kilmacud Crokes clubman tweaked his hamstring in their semi-final win over Galway earlier this month but he's apparantly returned to full training ahead of Sundays decider.

Manager Jim Gavin is now likely to name an unchanged team for the decider

Some are saying that there is only excitement about this match in 2 counties but it is still a key date in Ireland's sporting calendar.

And then there were two! #DUBVTYR@DubGAAOfficial are chasing 4 in a row glory, whilst @TyroneGAALive hope to lift the Sam Maguire for the 4th time in their history!

Who will win the final battle this Sunday in the All-Ireland Football Final at @CrokePark? pic.twitter.com/SUuz24hoQh — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 30, 2018

There is no question Mickey Harte needs to come up with some sort of a gamebreaking strategy to prevent an outcome similar to the result when the counties met last summer.

No better man than Mickey to do just that.

Right now it's hard to see it though.