Harriet Scott has been named in the Republic of Ireland women's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Norway.

The Irish player of the year returns after missing the recent games against Slovakia and the Netherlands in April with a broken collarbone, while Tyler Toland is also included, having recovered from a hand injury.

Head coach Colin Bell included the pair in his 22-woman squad for the games with Norway, the first of which is in Tallaght on Friday June 8th.

"We're delighted to see Harriet return to the squad. She picked up another injury during her comeback from the collarbone but we're monitoring her closely and we hope she'll be fit for both games.

"We're also closely monitoring Niamh Fahey who has also picked up an injury whilst with her club Bordeaux."

Wexford Youths' striker Rianna Jarrett is included for the first time since 2016, having been in sensational club form this term, scoring nine times in just seven games.

"I'd like to congratulate Rianna Jarrett who returns to the squad. To comeback from three ACL injuries requires a huge amount of hard work, commitment and desire, and she should be incredibly proud of her efforts so far," Bell said.

"She's been in great form this season for Wexford Youths and I really feel that if she can continue to work hard and keep getting fitter and stronger with every game, she could be an important player for us in the future.

"These are two crucial games against Norway, the top seeds in the group, and we'll have to be at our very best to get the results we need. The players have been excellent so far this campaign but we need two big performances both at Tallaght Stadium and in Norway," Bell added.

Megan Campbell and Stephanie Roche both remain sidelined while Heather Payne, Amy Boyle-Carr and Saoirse Noonan will miss the Norway games as they'll be sitting their Leaving Cert.

Republic of Ireland squad to face Norway

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne Ladies).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Claire O’Riordan (Wexford Youths), Aislinn Meaney (Galway WFC)

Midfielders: Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux), Karen Duggan (Peamount United), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United).

Attackers: Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne Ladies), Zara Foley (Lakewood AFC), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United).