Harry Arter says he has apologised to Joe Allen for his controversial tackle during Bournemouth’s 2 all draw with Stoke City in their Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland international was lucky not to be sent off for the two footed challenge which came after just 25 minutes of play.

Bournemouth came from behind twice to earn the result which ensures both they and Stoke remain in the top flight next season.

Arter also told Today Fm reporter Peter Hood he is delighted to secure the club’s safety and is now looking forward to an important summer with the National team.