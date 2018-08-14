Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter believes that clubs like Wolves and Fulham should give precedence to the players that got them promoted, rather than big-money signings.

The Ireland midfielder joined The Football Show on Off The Ball to discuss his loan move to Cardiff City, and touched on how the Premier League has changed for British and Irish footballers. He has just completed a move to south Wales to play under Neil Warnock, and was clear that there are no ill feelings towards his parent club:

"There was no falling out or anything drastic. It was a case of the manager trying new players who have been waiting a long time to get their opportunity."

"Football can be a harsh business when it comes to that side of it because me and the manager have got a good bond through what we have achieved together as a player and a coach. I probably dealt with that situation not as good as I would have if I was in that position now."

"If you look at the players that are brought into the top six clubs, there are some unbelievable [foreign] players. But one thing I will say that that I don't think that is completely fair on the British and Irish market. If you look at this summer, it was really poor for players that are English and Irish, and brought up in this part of the world.

"Wolves and Fulham are two clubs that stick out that went crazy in the transfer market - they went crazy with their signings. You scratch your head and think that if it works out then fine, but if it doesn't then why not give that chance to the players that got you promoted, for example."

However, Harry believes that this shouldn't be seen as a rant against spending big money on foreign signings.

"I have no problem when players come in and clubs spend massive amounts of money on them. If they feel that is going to improve the club and drive the other players on, I'm all for that."

