Newly appointed England captain Harry Kane believes that England can win the World Cup in Russia this summer.

Kane was unveiled as skipper today after he was selected ahead of Jordan Henderson who this season has led Liverpool to the Champions League final.

England are a good bit down the list of favourites to win the tournament with six other nations deemed more likely to get their hands on the iconic gold trophy but that hasn't stopped the Spurs striker from dreaming.

"Yeah of course, it's impossible not to think or dream about lifting the World Cup," Kane said at a press conference today. "It's the biggest competition in the world. For me it's going to be a massive dream to play in it so yeah it's impossible not to think about that.

"Obviously it's going to be hard, it's going to be a tough job but we're excited to be there. We've met up for a couple of days now and we're just looking forward to getting out there."

It is 52 years since England had their one and only win in football's biggest tournament and the squad that Southgate has put together might be lacking in truly world class players but Kane believes it is a squad full of winners.

"Yeah I believe we can, I think anyone can," continued Kane. "I can't sit here in front of you and say we're not going to win it because we could do. It's just my mindset, I want to win at everything I do and I know a lot of players in the team want to win at everything they do so that's what we're going to try and do.

"Like I said earlier, it's going to be extremely hard. There's some really, really good teams in the World Cup but it's worth fighting for. Like I say, them dreams of lifting it, I'm sure we've all had them and it's an opportunity for us so we're going to fight and give it everything we've got."

England open their campaign against Tunisia on June 18 before facing Panama six days later and then they finish their matches in Group H with their match against Belgium on June 28.