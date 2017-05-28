Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan got the day off to a perfect start at the European Championships in the Czech Republic when they claimed gold in the lightweight pairs final. The Skibbereen men made a strong start and maintained it to cross the line in first place.

Not long afterwards, their clubmate Denise Walsh produced a superb performance to take silver in the lightweight women's single sculls.

Olympic silver medalists Gary and Paul O'Donovan were up next in the lightweight men's double sculls final. The O'Donovan's put in a strong second half in the race but just like the Olympic final in Rio last year, they finished in second place behind France.

It capped an incredible morning for both Ireland and Skibbereen.