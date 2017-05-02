Republic of Ireland international Jonny Hayes has been nominated for the PFA Scotland player of the year award. The Aberdeen winger is on the shortlist with Celtic's Moussa Dembele, Scott Sinclair and Stuart Armstrong.

Dembele's one of the nominees for the young player title as well - with Celtic teammates Kieran Tierney and Patrick Roberts joining him while Hibs striker Jason Cummings is also included.

Hayes has scored eight goals in all competitions for the Dons this season and he also has 22 assists to his name. Aberdeen lost to Celtic in the League Cup final earlier this season but the two clubs meet again later this month in the Scottish Cup final.

The winners will be announced on Sunday night at PFA Scotland's annual awards dinner in Glasgow.