Ireland's Katie Taylor will go down as a mouldbreaker in the world of boxing, breaking new ground for women in sport.

If a girl wants to box, play football or drive for a living why shouldn't she?

Heard about 20 year old British racing driver Jamie Chadwick?

It seems she could be on course to becoming the Katie Taylor of motor racing.

Jamie became the first female to win a British F3 race, with victory at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit in August.

In only her second season Jamie powered her Douglas Motorsport car from fourth on the grid to victory, climbing to second on the first lap with an excellent start and taking the win when a driver in front of her was handed a penalty for jumping the start.

Chadwick is no stranger to winning, having been crowned the youngest ever and first female British GT Champion in the GT4 category in 2015.

British F3 has been in existence almost non-stop in various forms since 1951, and is famed for producing numerous notable drivers including Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen and Daniel Ricciardo.

She clearly has a bright future ahead of her.

Great day testing @SilverstoneUK yesterday to round off a busy week! Cannot wait to get racing again ⏳ 🙌🏼 🏎 pic.twitter.com/qFz8A68LDl — Jamie Chadwick (@JamieChadwick55) August 31, 2018

And she's certainly doing the hard work.

There's no question Jamie is blazing a trail for womens sport.

Great to be back in the @BRDCBritishF3 car today at @angleseycircuit! What a mega track!! 👌🏻🔥 @GoProUK pic.twitter.com/wnexLqUBgp — Jamie Chadwick (@JamieChadwick55) July 12, 2018

Now a new women-only motorsport series has been launched in an attempt to find potential female Formula 1 stars.

The W Series will start in 2019 and is backed by a number of major F1 names, including 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard and Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey.

The last woman to start an F1 grand prix was Italy's Lella Lombardi in 1976 but the W Series hopes to change that.

It aims to attract up to 20 of the world's leading female racing drivers to compete for a $1.5m prize fund across six races in Europe.

The championship is free to enter, and competitors will be selected through a programme that assesses their abilities.

The winner will receive $500,000 to help further her career, as well as support and advice from the experts employed by the series.

Off out to Mondello now to practice girls if you fancy some motorsport fame!