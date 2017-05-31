The clean up continues at the foot of Carrick mountain in Glenealy co Wicklow after round four of the Enduro world cycle series.

Did you see any shots of the event?

Ok I admit I had to look it up too.

Enduro in its most basic definition is a type of mountain bike racing where the downhills are timed, and the uphills are not.

The photos of the course looked superb.

It was Naas resident Paul Jacob who alerted me to the Wicklow proceedings in which world number one and Dubliner Greg Callaghan had to settle for tenth and end the possibility of making it 3 in a row having won the event in the previous 2 years.

Heres a sample of Greg in action.

Ireland looks ideally placed to host more of these global events.

Afterall we have plenty hills here!

Gregs cousin Killian Callaghan remains as world no 1 in the u21 catagory despite finishing 4th in county Wicklow, he had won the event the previous year.

Mountain biking legend Robin Seymour failed to repeat his 2016 win in the Masters catagory and had to settle for a 5th place finish.

The ladies took pride of place on the podium with Leah Maunsell narrowly missing out on a hat trick of Irish wins having tasted success the previous 2 yrs.

Leah had to settle for 2nd place, The tricolor did manage to make it to the top spot when Sophie Bagnall bagged the win in the ladies Masters.

Its off to Millau in France at the end of the month for the riders after an epic 3 days delivered by Race Director Niall Davis and all at Biking.ie.

I just wish I'd held on to my BMX!