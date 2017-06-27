Robbie Henshaw's Lions Tour could be over after the Ireland international suffered a shoulder injury in this morning's 31-31 draw against the Hurricanes in Wellington. The Leinster centre was forced off midway through the first half and Lions head coach Warren Gatland confirmed after the game that Henshaw was in a sling and that " there’s a good chance his tour could be over". Jared Payne was a late withdrawal as a precaution after suffering a headache so Leigh Halfpenny took his place on the bench. The Welsh full back replaced Henshaw at the Westpac Stadium with Jack Nowell moving to the wing and George North switched to centre.

The Lions led 23-7 at half time thanks to first half tries from Tommy Seymour and George North and when Seymour went over for his second try of the game in the 55th minute, the Lions had a 14 point lead. However the impressive Iain Henderson was shown a yellow card with 15 minutes to play which proved to be the turning point. The Super Rugby champions took full advantage with tries from Wes Goosen and Vaea Fifita. The Lions side will be back in Wellington on Saturday to face the All Blacks in the second test.