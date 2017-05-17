If you're Irish and a GAA fan, you live for the summer weekends. Make a day of heading away with the lads or herself to watch the boys (or girls) in action.

They may not be on 250k a week but often our amateur club and inter county players offer entertainment value that eclipses their professional counterparts.

While there have been round robin matches in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship and Sligo escaped from their Connacht Senior Football Championship clash against New York with a win, the season goes into overdrive this weekend with around 28 inter county teams involved in gaelic games action across the 4 provinces.

It's an early start and long day for me at Today FM this Sunday(not that I'm complaining!) In for 7am to plan for Championship Sunday and then into the car and down to Semple Stadium to relay the action to listeners in the afternoon.

For me having grown up in Tipp, despite all the talk of abolishing provincial competitions, Munster hurling matches have set pulses racing.

This year the Tipp footballers will also be aiming to do like their hurling counterparts and prevent a rebel double appearance in the provincial decider which would be an ideal way for the Leeside locals to usher in a new era at Pairc ui Chaoimh.

That there might be a Cork presence at the new look venue in the southern provincial championships this season right now doesnt look likely.

No one running out onto any of those pitches in the 4 provinces lacks conviction about their chances this weekend.

For me the greatest time period in all matches is the traditional walk around behind the band before throw in.

Right until the referee throws in the ball optimism reigns and burns bright.

Shake hands with those around you. Roar 'UP (insert relevant county here)

Game on.

Heres a flavour of the thoughts from 3 of the provinces who were blessed with good weather for their formal launches.

It was also a sunny day in Connacht for their launch.

And in Leinster