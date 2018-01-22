Michael Obafemi admits his Southampton FC debut came as a complete shock. The Irish teenager made his Premier League debut on Sunday.

Obafemi came off the bench for Southampton as they held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw.

The Dubliner moved to London when he was younger, he had a chance to win it but he sliced his shot wide late on despite that he's labelled it a dream debut:

“It’s a special feeling, I’ve dreamed of it since I was a kid and its come true so I’m just thankful for the club and all the staff that made it happen.”

Very proud to make my premier league debut for @SouthamptonFC 🙌🏾 — Michael (@michaelobafemi_) January 21, 2018





Obafemi had no clue he would be making his debut this weekend, telling the club website that he was preparing for a match with the under 18s:

“I came in yesterday thinking I was playing for the under-18s against Fulham and I got stopped by the manager he said I wasn’t going to be playing and I’d be training (with the first team) and potentially in the squad, then I found out in the afternoon I’d be in the squad.

“I can’t stop here this is just the beginning of what I’d like to hope is my career, I’d like to move forward from here.

Congratulations to 17-year-old #SaintsFC forward Michael Obafemi, who makes the bench today!



Take a look at some of his goals so far this season: pic.twitter.com/IbIbf8pyUM — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 21, 2018





The 17-year-old has scored 12 goals for the under-18’s this season, he had a chance to cap off his debut with a dream goal but he couldn’t find the target with his effort:

“I should’ve used my left foot but the chance came and I don’t know (how I missed it) but hopefully I’ll get another chance and prove why I should be in the team”