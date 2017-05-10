Joe Canning wants to play in as many big summer games as he can.

The Galway ace has welcomed the news that the Hurling Championship is set to undergo a significant revamp, that could lead to more matches for inter county players and less training.

The GAA is expected to propose a round robin format for the Leinster and Munster championships next year.

It means each team will be guaranteed two home and two away games.

It could also bring home Leinster Championship games for Galway for the first time.

Canning thinks this is vital for the future of hurling in the county.

Canning was speaking at the launch of Bord Gáis Energy's new #HurlingToTheCore campaign at Croke Park to mark the beginning of a summer of hurling.