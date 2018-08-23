Tiger Woods has spoken of his delight at Limerick's All Ireland win. The 14 time major winner is a close friend of Limerick sponsor JP McManus.

Limerick ended a 45 year wait to win the biggest prize in hurling as they edged Galway by the narrowest of margins in last Sunday's decider.

Woods also confirmed he would be playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am in July 2020 at Adare Manor in an interview with golfbytourmiss.com.

“JP is one of my dearest friends and it’s cool his Limerick team finally won the title as I know how passionate he is about his hurling as well as his love of horse-racing and, of course, golf,” said Woods.

He also revealed that he's been to a hurling match and while he admired the sport, it was not one he would like to try:

“I remember one year I was over for his Pro-Am and JP took me to a hurling match. I thought it was pretty neat but not a sport I would want to try (smiling).

“I try to keep in contact with him as much as our time allows but that’s great news for JP and Limerick and I’m really pleased for him as JP just does so much for sport in Ireland.

“I’m not sure when we’ll catch-up next but I do know I am looking forward to going back to Ireland in 2020 for his Pro-Am at Adare Manor as it’s been a long time since we played the Pro-Am.

“It’s again right before The Open and I’ve always supported the event.

“I see we’re heading to JP's Adare Manor as I knew guys like Rory (McIlroy) and Paddy (Padraig Harrington) were over there just after the Masters for a grand re-opening so it all sounds pretty exciting.

“But as I said, it was a pretty cool result last weekend for JP and Limerick and my congrats to them.”