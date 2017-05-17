Leitrim's Emlyn Mulligan has been ruled out of the 2017 Championship season after suffering the third cruciate injury of his career. Mulligan, one of Leitrim's leading players since making his debut in 2008, suffered a similar injury in 2009 and 2010.The Melvin Gaels forward opted out of the Leitrim senior panel in 2015 to play in America that summer.

Mulligan tweeted to confirm the news:

Once was bad, never mind twice, but 3 times.... Someone is punishing me from up above. More cruciate's torn than trophies won in my career👎🏻 — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) May 17, 2017

Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian is also without Nevin O’Donnell for the season, due to a cruciate injury. They face London in the Connacht quarter-final in Ruislip on May 28th.