Stuart Olding's luckless run of injuries is continuing, with the Ulster centre now a doubt for Ireland's Summer tour of the US and Japan.

The 24-year-old would have been certain to add to his four caps in the upcoming tests if fit, but his participation is now in doubt, after what Ulster describe as a "significant left ankle injury".

Olding suffered the injury in Ulster's PRO12 defeat to the Ospreys at the weekend, and is now seeing a specialist to determine the extent of the damage.

However in better news for the province, they're hopeful that Chris Henry, Ruan Pienaar, Charles Piutau and Stuart McCloskey will be available for Saturday's final game of the regular season against Leinster.

Henry is on the comeback from a torn calf, while Pienaar, Piutau and McCloskey are all picked up knocks in last weekend's defeat to the Ospreys.

Pienaar - in particular - will be eager to recover from a back spasm. Saturday's game in Belfast is likely to be his final for the province before he joins Montpellier next season, after seven years in Belfast.

Qualification for the semi-finals looks unlikely for Ulster. If they're to pip the Ospreys to fourth place they must beat Leinster with a bonus point, and hope that the Ospreys get nothing from their meeting with the Scarlets, as well as overcoming a points difference of 73.

Jared Payne is one of a number of players who are definitely ruled out for this weekend's game in Belfast.