Injury has forced Tyrone legend Joe McMahon into retirement from intercounty football.

The 33-year-old defender played a major role in the All-Ireland successes of 2005 and 2008, as well as winning three Ulster titles on the pitch for Mickey Harte's side.

The Omagh St Enda's clubman made his championship debut against Fermanagh in 2004, and went on to play 61 times, part of a whopping 122 games in all competitions.

McMahon had been troubled with a groin injury in recent seasons, with his last game for the Red Hand county coming in their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry in 2015.

In a statement released this afternoon, McMahon says that despite pushing his body "to the limits", it's "game over" for him in the white and red.

"The combination of injuries over the last two years and the struggle to respond to treatment to gain the fitness required at this level has compelled me to call time on my inter-county career. I have pushed myself to the limits working closely with the Tyrone medical team but I have to accept the reality that it is my body which is saying it’s game over. Hopefully though, I will still be able to play with my club, Omagh St Enda’s.

Best of luck to Joe McMahon on the announcement of his retirement from Inter County football! pic.twitter.com/UzM5W3HVwA — GPA (@gaelicplayers) May 15, 2017

"I was very fortunate to have played with and against some of the greatest players to have graced the game and under one the GAA’s greatest managers, Mickey Harte. I am so indebted to those who helped me along the way- my wife Geraldine and I must mention my children Aoibhe, Anna and Joseph, my parents, family, friends and my club Omagh St Enda’s, my former schools Omagh CBS and St Conor’s P.S and St Mary’s College Belfast. I acknowledge the support of the Tyrone backroom teams and the friendship of Mickey Moynagh over the years. The GPA has also been a great help in time of need.

"I can reflect now on the elements that make Tyrone such a passionate county for its football- the County Board, Club Tyrone and the loyal supporters with their families. I thank all of them for the generosity of their time and resources and for the brilliant memories shared."