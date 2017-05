Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has named eight uncapped players in his 31-man squad for this summer’s tour to Japan and America. Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan, Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell and Leinster's Andrew Porter and James Ryan are the forwards included. The backs are Connacht scrum-half John Cooney, Leinster's Rory O’Loughlin, Ulster's Jacob Stockdale and Munster centre Rory Scannell. There's no place for Darren Sweetnam, Donnacha Ryan or injured pair Jamie Heaslip and Rob Kearney.

Ireland Squad Summer Tour 2017 - USA & Japan

Forwards

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 6 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 1 cap

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 67 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers)*

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 17 caps

Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

Tommy O'Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps

Jack O'Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 1 cap

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)*

Rhys Ruddock (St Mary's College/Leinster) 13 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)*

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 6 caps

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 4 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 47 caps

James Tracy (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster)*

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps

Backs

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 1 cap

John Cooney (Connacht)*

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 59 caps

Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster) 23 caps

Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 13 caps

Luke Marshall (Ballymena/Ulster) 9 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 1 cap

Tiernan O'Halloran (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps

Rory O'Loughlin (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps

Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster)*

Jacob Stockdale (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster)*

Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster) 33 caps

Ireland's first game of the Tour takes place against the USA in New Jersey on Saturday the 10th of June. The squad then flies to Japan for two Tests against the 2019 World Cup hosts who have been drawn in Pool A alongside Ireland at that tournament. The first Test takes place on Saturday June 17th with the second Test a week later.

Meanwhile the fixtures for both the 2018 and 2019 Six Nations Championships have been announced. Ireland will kick off their 2018 campaign away to France and will finish the tournament at Twickenham on St. Patrick's Day.

2018 SIX NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP:

Round 1 - February 3/4:

Wales v Scotland, Saturday, 2.15pm

France v Ireland, Saturday, 4.45pm

Italy v England, Sunday, 3pm

Round 2 - February 10/11:

Ireland v Italy, Saturday, 2.15pm

England v Wales, Saturday, 4.45pm

Scotland v France, Sunday, 3pm

Round 3 - February 23/24:

France v Italy, Friday, 8pm

Ireland v Wales, Saturday, 2.15pm

Scotland v England, Saturday, 4.45pm

Round 4 - March 10/11:

Ireland v Scotland, Saturday, 2.15pm

France v England, Saturday, 4.45pm

Wales v Italy, Sunday, 3pm

Round 5 - March 17:

Italy v Scotland, Saturday, 12.30pm

England v Ireland, Saturday, 2.45pm

Wales v France, Saturday, 5pm

2019 SIX NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP:

Round 1 - February 1/2:

France v Wales, Friday, 8pm

Scotland v Italy, Saturday, 2.15pm

Ireland v England, Saturday, 4.45pm

Round 2 - February 9/10:

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday, 2.15pm

Italy v Wales, Saturday, 4.45pm

England v France, Sunday, 3pm

Round 3 - February 23/24:

France v Scotland, Saturday, 2.15pm

Wales v England, Saturday, 4.45pm

Italy v Ireland, Sunday, 3pm

Round 4 - March 9/10:

Scotland v Wales, Saturday, 2.15pm

England v Italy, Saturday, 4.45pm

Ireland v France, Sunday, 3pm

Round 5 - March 16:

Italy v France, Saturday, 12.30pm

Wales v Ireland, Saturday, 2.45pm

England v Scotland, Saturday, 5pm