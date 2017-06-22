Ireland and Afghanistan have become the 11th and 12th Test Cricket playing nations. Cricket Ireland got confirmation of the news earlier today that Ireland had been awarded full-member status by the International Cricket Council at The Oval in London.

Massive news confirmed from @ICC! @Irelandcricket elevated to Full Member Status #IrelandFullMember — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) June 22, 2017

Up until now Ireland had been playing as affiliate members since 1993 but they still managed to cause a few shocks in that time at World Cups against England, Pakistan and the West Indies. It means Ireland will now have the chance to play Test cricket against the best in the world and it will also result in a significant increase in funding.

Afghanistan only achieved affiliate membership in 2013 and before today, Bangladesh were the last country to be granted Test status in 2000.

A statement from the ICC confirmed that " both have clearly demonstrated they meet the new criteria and as such have made the progression to Full Membership ".