The Republic of Ireland under 17's are through to the quarter finals of the European Championships in Croatia despite a 7-0 defeat to Germany in their final group game this afternoon. Colin O'Brien's side were done a favour by Bosnia Herzegovina who beat Serbia 1-0 in the other group game.

Germany top the group with three wins from three with Ireland on three points alongside Bosnia Herzegovina and Serbia. The three are split on head-to-head with all having three points against each other and equal goal difference. Ireland and Bosnia Herzegovina have two goals each to Serbia's one - and as Ireland beat Bosnia Herzegovina, they join Germany in Saturday's quarter-finals.

Ireland will play England or the Netherlands in the last eight.