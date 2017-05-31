It was a disappointing start to the World Rugby under 20 Championship in Georgia this afternoon. It looked like Peter Malone's side were going to make a winning start but the Italians scored a late try to win the game.

Itay led 15-3 at half time but two second half tries from Calvin Nash helped Ireland get their noses in front approaching full time.

However, Italy full-back Massimo Cioffi went over in the corner in the 77th minute to move his side within one and although his conversion was the prettiest, it did creep inside the post to put Italy a point ahead.

There was still time for Ireland to go up the other end and win a penalty but unfortunately Ciaran Frawley's effort went just wide with the last kick off the game.

81: MISS KICK!

Heartbreak for @IrishRugby and Ciaran Frawley as a last second kick goes wide to give Italy a 22-21 win! #WorldRugbyU20s pic.twitter.com/F7s1Yt5SfM — eirSport (@eirSport) May 31, 2017

Next up for Ireland is Scotland on Sunday - they lost 42-20 to New Zealand today.