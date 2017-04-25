The Republic of Ireland have been grouped with Northern Ireland in the 2019 Women’s World Cup qualification draw.

Both have been placed in Pool 3, along with the Netherlands, Norway and Slovakia.

It will be new Irish manager Colin Bell’s first campaign in charge.

His side are currently ranked 21st in the world.

Norway are 11th, the Netherlands 12th and Slovakia 41st

Ireland beat the Slovaks 1-nil in a friendly in Tallaght earlier this month.

They will have warm up games against Iceland and Scotland in the summer, before the campaign to qualify for the finals in France kicks off in September.