Ireland women's head coach Tom Tierney has named a training squad of 48 players ahead of August's World Cup, which will be held on home soil. The training panel includes 13 players with previous World Cup experience, including Claire Molloy, Marie Louise Reilly, Niamh Briggs and Nora Stapleton. Nine players are uncapped but six of those uncapped players are current Ireland Sevens internationals.

Forwards: Elaine Anthony, Ashleigh Baxter, Anna Caplice, Ciara Cooney, Jeamie Deacon, Ailis Egan, Laura Feely, Jennie Finlay, Paula Fitzpatrick, Orla Fitzsimons, Nichola Fryday, Ciara Griffin, Leah Lyons, Claire Molloy, Cliodhna Moloney, Heather O'Brien, Ciara O'Connor, Ruth O'Reilly, Lindsay Peat, Marie-Louise Reilly, Sophie Spence, Ilse Van Staden.

Backs: Niamh Briggs, Nikki Caughey, Eimear Considine, Mairead Coyne, Nicole Cronin, Aoife Doyle, Katie Fitzhenry, Kim Flood, Stacey Flood, Nicole Fowley, Louise Galvin, Mary Healy, Eve Higgins, Ailsa Hughes, Niamh Kavanagh, Claire McLaughlin, Alison Miller, Larissa Muldoon, Lucy Mulhall, Jenny Murphy, Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe, Sene Naoupu, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Nora Stapleton, Hannah Tyrrell, Megan Williams.

The players will be involved in both skills and national camps over the coming months, and will play two warm-up games against Japan and a training camp with Spain, in the build-up to Ireland's opening World Cup match against Australia on Wednesday, August 9.

The final Ireland squad for the Women's Rugby World Cup will be confirmed in July.