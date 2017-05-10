Joe Schmidt photographed enjoying a lighter moment during Ireland's Six Nations campaign but how happy is he likely to be after the 2019 Rugby World Cup draw?

Avoiding Argentina and the tournament hosts was likely to be something he was hoping for. He got one of those things!

Because the Boys in green are among the top seeds they were going to avoid Australia New Zealand and England in the early stages anyway.

Now Joe has to plan for a joust against Scotland who beat Ireland 27-22 in this years Six Nations and hosts Japan who created one of the greatest rugby shocks ever in 2015 when they beat South Africa.

The draw in full is here. Get on to the credit union now.