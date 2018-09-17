Aine O'Gorman has announced her retirement from international football after winning 100 caps in 12 years of playing for the Republic of Ireland.

The 29-year old made her debut in the 2006 Algarve Cap against Denmark at the age of 16 and played her last game for the Girls in Green in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Norway last June.

"Every time that I've pulled on the Ireland jersey, it has been a moment of incredible honour for both my family and I," O'Gorman wrote.

"But now, I feel it is time to step aside and let the next generation make their mark. Back in 2006, I could never have imagined that my international career would see me reach 100 caps when I made my debut at the Algarve Cup against Denmark.

"Despite only being 16 years of age, head coach Noel King believed in me and brought me into the senior squad. I will always be thankful to him for giving me the opportunity and platform to begin my international career."

The Peamount United player expressed sadness at not being able to qualify for a major tournament with Ireland but states her belief that the work being done with the national team currently will see that dream become a reality.

She goes on to mention the highlights of her fantastic international career.

"Winning my 100th cap back in June against Norway will always be one of my proudest moments, despite the result. To get to lead the team out on that special occasion was a privilege and it was an incredible milestone to reach for my country.

"I've scored 13 goals during my international career and whilst I thoroughly enjoyed scoring each one, my goal against Portugal, in particular, is the one which will always stick out. It was such a difficult game against a tough team away from home and that goal kept our qualification hopes alive at the time."

Ireland head coach Colin Bell praised O'Gorman for her "fantastic feat" in achieving 100 caps and thanked her for the professionalism she demonstrated in every squad camp.

"She has fantastic experience and knowledge which would be invaluable to young players, and I really hope to see her look to pursue the coaching pathway," said Bell.

The Wicklow native has stated her intention to take her UEFA B Licence very soon, as she continues her club playing career with the Peas, with the belief that her "experiences could benefit future generations".

FAI CEO John Delaney also paid tribute to her contribution to the rise of women's football in Ireland.

"Aine has been one of our star players for the women's national team over the past decade and has been a terrific servant to her country. Aine has shown great loyalty to the team since her debut in 2006 and when she played for Ireland, you could tell how much it meant to her with her passion, pride and energy."