Seamus O’Connor was today confirmed by the Olympic Council of Ireland as Ireland’s flag bearer for the 2018 Winter Olympics' Parade of Nations.

The Team Ireland halfpipe snowboarder will fly the Irish flag at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games which gets underway at 11am Irish time this Friday. The games will run until Sunday February 25.

O’Connor will lead a team of five Irish athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics; alpine skiers Tess Arbez and Patrick McMillian, cross-country skier Thomas Westgard and half-pipe skier Brendan ‘Bubba’ Newby.

"It’s a great honour for me and my family that I have been chosen to be the Irish flag bearer," said O'Connor who hails from California but has a Dublin grandfather. "As a double Olympian, I feel privileged to be a part of Team Ireland, a tight group of athletes and performance support staff representing Ireland on the world stage striving to be the best we can be."

The Parade of Nations will be held at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium with over 90 nations participating in the ceremony.

Seamus O'Connor in 2014 - ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan