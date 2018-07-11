How does 565 grand a week sound?

Cristiano Ronaldo says he's ready for a "new stage" in his life after agreeing to join Juventus for a fee believed to be around 105 million euro.

The Portugal forward will move to the Italian champions on a four year contract from Real Madrid for a salary of 30 million a year.

Believe it or not they are calling it the Deal of the Century in Italy!.

Apparantly it all stems from the fact that Juventus were made aware a few weeks ago that Ronaldo might be available on favourable terms.

Ronaldo had a buyout clause worth $1bn and Juventus were told Real Madrid were willing to accept 100m and Juventus were willing to pursue that even though it would mean restructuring their wage system.

Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli, seemingly boarded a plane and then got a helicopter to see Ronaldo on holiday in Greece, to get it over the line.

Juventus have reached the Champions League final twice in the last four years and lost both.

One of those defeats was to Ronaldo's Real Madrid. He scored in the final in Cardiff and he knocked them out in the quarters this year.

They obviously believe he is the difference and the player who could help achieve winning the Champions League with Juventus for the first time in 23 years.

And he's clearly leaving on good terms. Over 3 million have viewed Real's homage to CR7.

And corporately a statement on the Real website shows it's all very cordial.

'Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football.

'Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement.

He has also become the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games.

In total 16 titles, including 4 European Cups, 3 of them consecutive and 4 in the last 5 seasons.

On an individual basis, with the Real Madrid jersey he has won 4 Gold Balls, 2 The Best, and 3 Gold Boots, among many other awards. For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of his great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations. Real Madrid will always be your home.'

That's nice.

Apart from his obvious on pitch capability, Ronaldo has shown himself to be a martketing or should that read (morkeshing) dream.

He has 134million followers on instagram alone advertising everything from beer to sleep apps.

But is any human worth that amount of money?

Business wise, yes, in Ronaldo's case.

Real Madrid sold over a million shirts with “Ronaldo 9” at the back in Madrid alone within a few days of his then world record signing. And that was back in 2009.

It looks like Juve will pay for that move in the club shop alone!