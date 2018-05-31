Graham Burke looks set to make his first start for the Republic of Ireland this weekend.

Martin O'Neill will hope the in-form Shamrock Rovers front man can help his side can break a run of four games without a win.

The attacker has been withdrawn from the Shamrock Rovers squad for their SSE Airtricity League clash against Dundalk. It's expected that he will now slot into the XI for the Republic of Ireland's friendly against the USA.

Shamrock Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley while selfishly disappointed to be without one of his key players, is on the other hand thrilled to see him doing so well:

“It's an unbelievable achievement for Graham to be capped by Ireland. If you think back to when we signed him, he'd lost his way a bit in terms of football and he got disillusioned with everything.

“He's come in, worked really hard on and off the field to improve every part of his game and he's got the rewards.

“It's a fantastic achievement for him and it's great for the club and the league that you have a player that comes on in the Stade de France on Monday and is an Ireland international.

“It does mean he'll miss our game on Friday. You're obviously gutted to be missing him for a big game for us but he's worked so hard.

“He's produced for us and now he's getting his just rewards for playing for Ireland. He's playing for his country so it's something that we fully support and would never try and change it.”