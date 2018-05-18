Leinster legend Isa Nacewa will lead the team out at the RDS for the final time before bringing the curtain down on his career at the end of the season.

He's recovered from an ankle knock to take his place in a much changed XV. Head Coach Leo Cullen has made sweeping changes to his side to face Munster in tomorrow’s Guinness PRO14 Semi-Final.

Through a mix of enforced changes due to injuries and attempting to freshen up the squad 8 players have managed to retain their jersey from the Champions Cup Final with a further two positional changes.

Joey Carbery will start at full back with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe on the wings. In the centre, Leinster will be captained for the last time at the RDS by Nacewa and he will be partnered by Garry Ringrose.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">.<a href="https://twitter.com/Ringrose_G?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ringrose_G</a>: "There's no shortage of motivation to turn the page pretty quickly and prepare as best we can for the enormity of the challenge that is Munster." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LEIvMUN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LEIvMUN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JoinTheRoar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JoinTheRoar</a> <a href="https://t.co/12QJDzjEnq">pic.twitter.com/12QJDzjEnq</a></p>— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) <a href="https://twitter.com/leinsterrugby/status/996865372941778947?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 16, 2018</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

At half back, Luke McGrath will start at scrumhalf with Ross Byrne at ten as Johnny Sexton misses out with a groin injury. In the pack Jack McGrath comes in to start and is joined by Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong.

The second row is unchanged with Leinster's most experienced campaigner Devin Toner once again partnering James Ryan.

Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan come in to start with Jordi Murphy moving to the openside from No. 8 in what will also be his last game in the RDS Arena before his move north to Ulster, where he will leave his life behind him in Dublin and complete his transition to Nordi Murphy.

Leinster Rugby XV

Joey Carbery

Jordan Larmour

Garry Ringrose

Isa Nacewa

James Lowe

Ross Byrne

Luke McGrath

Jack McGrath

Seán Cronin

Tadhg Furlong

Devin Toner

James Ryan

Rhys Ruddock

Jordi Murphy

Jack Conan

REPLACEMENTS

James Tracy

Cian Healy

Andrew Porter

Scott Fardy

Max Deegan

Nick McCarthy

Rory O’Loughlin

Barry Daly