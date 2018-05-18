Isa Nacewa to lead Leinster for the final time at the RDS
Leinster legend Isa Nacewa will lead the team out at the RDS for the final time before bringing the curtain down on his career at the end of the season.
He's recovered from an ankle knock to take his place in a much changed XV. Head Coach Leo Cullen has made sweeping changes to his side to face Munster in tomorrow’s Guinness PRO14 Semi-Final.
Through a mix of enforced changes due to injuries and attempting to freshen up the squad 8 players have managed to retain their jersey from the Champions Cup Final with a further two positional changes.
Joey Carbery will start at full back with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe on the wings. In the centre, Leinster will be captained for the last time at the RDS by Nacewa and he will be partnered by Garry Ringrose.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">.<a href="https://twitter.com/Ringrose_G?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ringrose_G</a>: "There's no shortage of motivation to turn the page pretty quickly and prepare as best we can for the enormity of the challenge that is Munster." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LEIvMUN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LEIvMUN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JoinTheRoar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JoinTheRoar</a> <a href="https://t.co/12QJDzjEnq">pic.twitter.com/12QJDzjEnq</a></p>— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) <a href="https://twitter.com/leinsterrugby/status/996865372941778947?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 16, 2018</a></blockquote>
At half back, Luke McGrath will start at scrumhalf with Ross Byrne at ten as Johnny Sexton misses out with a groin injury. In the pack Jack McGrath comes in to start and is joined by Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong.
The second row is unchanged with Leinster's most experienced campaigner Devin Toner once again partnering James Ryan.
Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan come in to start with Jordi Murphy moving to the openside from No. 8 in what will also be his last game in the RDS Arena before his move north to Ulster, where he will leave his life behind him in Dublin and complete his transition to Nordi Murphy.
Leinster Rugby XV
Joey Carbery
Jordan Larmour
Garry Ringrose
Isa Nacewa
James Lowe
Ross Byrne
Luke McGrath
Jack McGrath
Seán Cronin
Tadhg Furlong
Devin Toner
James Ryan
Rhys Ruddock
Jordi Murphy
Jack Conan
REPLACEMENTS
James Tracy
Cian Healy
Andrew Porter
Scott Fardy
Max Deegan
Nick McCarthy
Rory O’Loughlin
Barry Daly