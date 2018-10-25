Keith Earls has ended any speculation about his future plans by committing his future to Munster.

The Ireland international has agreed a new two contract with the IRFU that will keep him at province until 2021.

Earls played a pivotal role in Ireland Grand Slam success earlier this year, he started every one of of Ireland’s games and was a mainstay in the team for the three Test Series win over Australia last summer.

If he stays fit, Earls will represent Ireland at the World Cup for a third time having played at the tournament in 2011 and 2015. So far he’s made 10 appearances and scored eight tries making him Ireland’s all-time top try scorer in the biggest rugby tournament in the world.

The Munster man has won 70 caps for Ireland scoring 27 tries having made his first appearance in green when he played against Canada in November 2008. He’s delighted to commit his future to Munster: “It would be hard to see me playing anywhere else. I’m delighted to have re-signed for a further two years. My family and I are thrilled and I’m looking forward to the future with Munster and Ireland.”

David Nucifora feels Earls has a key role to play going forward, the IRFU Performance Director said: “Keith had a tough run of injuries which ruled him out of the national team successes enjoyed in 2014 and 2015 but he has demonstrated his strength of character and star quality to return and perform at such a consistently high level on the international stage.

“He illustrated his leadership qualities on the summer tour to the US and Japan where he played a key role in the development of a number of younger players. We are delighted that Keith will continue his career in Ireland.”