JD and Iano's Open Golf Championship Tips
€500 Charity Bet on golf's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale with thanks to Betfair.
The tournament starts at 6.35am on Thursday.
The Gut (Ian Dempsey)
€50 each way on Padraig Harrington at 50/1
€50 each way on Ian Poulter at 70/1
€25 each way on Shane Lowry at 66/1
The Guru (John Duggan)
€60 each way on Rickie Fowler at 14/1
€40 each way on Charl Schwartzel at 70/1
€25 each way on Francesco Molinari at 80/1
Betfair are paying 8 places each way.
Please bet responsibly and good luck!