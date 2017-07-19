The Gut v The Guru

€500 Charity Bet on golf's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale with thanks to Betfair.

The tournament starts at 6.35am on Thursday.

 

The Gut (Ian Dempsey) 

€50 each way on Padraig Harrington at 50/1 

€50 each way on Ian Poulter at 70/1

€25 each way on Shane Lowry at 66/1

 

The Guru (John Duggan) 

€60 each way on Rickie Fowler at 14/1 

€40 each way on Charl Schwartzel at 70/1

€25 each way on Francesco Molinari at 80/1

 

Betfair are paying 8 places each way. 

Please bet responsibly and good luck! 