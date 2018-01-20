Everton have confirmed this evening that James McCarthy suffered a double leg-break in their one-all draw with West Brom in the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international was making a goal-saving challenge with Salomon Rondon's follow through from the shot connected with his right leg.

Manager Sam Allardyce says the 27-year-old, who had only recently returned after a series of hamstring injuries, has fracured both his tibia and fibula.

“It’s a tib and fib fracture, and compounded as well. It’s a nasty one. “He was getting sharper and sharper and fitter and fitter with every game.

“We’ll do it (the operation) as quickly as we possibly can. I think it very much depends on the specialist or surgeon that deals with it.

“The tib and fib are broken and it’s because of his really brave efforts to try to stop West Brom’s possible goalscoring opportunity. He’s paid a heavy price for his commitment there.

“He’s missed so many games and we’d actually thought we’d overcome the little problems he’d been having, and he’s been playing regularly.

“Now this is one serious injury that we know will keep him out until next season at some stage and it’s a big blow. “All of us wish James well and hope that he will recover as quickly as possible.”

©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr reacted to the news with Philip Egan on Premier League Live with Sky Sports on Today FM.

"It just looked like he was starting to establish himself again under a new manager as a first-choice player...disaster, very, very sad.

"At 27 he still has plenty of time to come back, realistically he's not going to be involved for the rest of the season, the start of next season might be a realistic target."

Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Rondon was left in tears after realising how badly hurt McCarthy was, with the Everton player needing oxygen as he was stretchered off.

"Salomon was traumatised," said West Brom boss Alan Pardew.

"He heard the break...that affected him because he is that kind of person."