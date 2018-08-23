Republic of Ireland international James McClean was reportedly involved in a row with team-mates during Stoke City's 3-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic on Wednesday night.

Gary Rowett's side were beaten 3-0 at home by Wigan Athletic and saw Ashley Williams dismissed, leaving them second from bottom.

McClean was involved in what was described in reports as a altercation with goalkeeper Jack Butland and captain Ryan Shawcross at half-time.

Speaking about the incident Rowett said: "Reputations now mean nothing. I’ve got to start picking the team on which players deserve to be in, not which players have played in the Premier League for 10 years.

"It was weak and pathetic and if you do that you’re going to lose games of football.

"When you’re not winning games everybody gets a bit edgy and frustrated. We’ve got to take collective responsibility, it’s no good fighting between ourselves."

Elsewhere last night, Sheffield Wednesday collected their first victory of the new season. They ended Millwall's unbeaten start to the campaign.

Aston Villa and Brentford played out a 2-2 draw. Everton winger Yannick Bolasie was watching on from the stands, he is reportedly set to join Steve Bruce's side on loan.

Two penalties from Charlie Mulgrew penalties saw Blackburn Rovers come from two goals down at home to deny Reading their first win of the season as they drew 2-2.

Bolton Wanderers moved level with leaders Leeds United and Middlesbrough. They beat Birmingham City 1-0.