Leinster have confirmed the capture of Joe Tomane from Montpellier. The versatile 28-year-old can play in a number of positions across the backline.

Tomane has been capped 17 times by Australia and joins the province from Montpellier on a two year deal.

He made 21 appearances in the French Top 14 last season as his club finished top of the table, they suffered a surprise loss in the play-off final to Castres.

Crucially his Samoan parentage means he is eligible in the Champions Cup without taking up a non-European spot.

Champions Cup rules mean all teams in the competition can only have a maximum of two 'non-Europeans' in their squad.

South Africa and the Pacific Island countries are exempt from this under the Cotonou Agreement between the EU and African, Caribbean and Pacific group of States.

Scott Fardy, Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe currently occupy those spots. Leinster Rugby head Coach Leo Cullen was delighted to complete the deal that brought Tomane to Dublin:

“Joe has played in a number of different environments in Australia and most recently in France.

“I think he is a player that will add considerably to the group and is a player that everyone who supports the team will be excited about.

“I hope that we will all learn from some of the experiences that Joe has had in both codes of rugby.

“He has played with some great players and played under some great coaches too so he will add greatly in terms of continuing to develop Leinster’s young players.

“One of the main factors in signing Joe has been the enthusiasm he has shown in looking to join the club.

“We look forward to welcoming Joe to Leinster in a few weeks’ time.”