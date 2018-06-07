Joey Carbery starts for Ireland's first test against Australia
Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has just revealed his starting XV for the first game against Australia this weekend.
A number of Leinster's Champions Cup and Pro 14 winners have been given a rest for the first test. Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong and Dan Leavy among those not starting this weekend.
The sight of Sexton with a shirt number other than 10 on his back will be alien to Irish rugby fans, it hasn’t happened since the World Cup quarter-final defeat to Wales in 2011.
Joey Carbery starts at 10 in the absence of the Dubliner. Peter O'Mahony will captain the team. He is joined in the backrow by Jordi Murphy at openside and CJ Stander at No.8.
James Ryan and Iain Henderson form the second row. Rob Herring gets his 4th cap at hooker where he lines up alongside Jack McGrath and John Ryan in the front row.
Rob Kearney is named at fullback and is joined in the back three by Jacob Stockdale and Keith Earls. Robbie Henshaw rejoins Bundee Aki in the centre. Carbery is partnered by Conor Murray.
Here's your Ireland team to play @qantaswallabies in Brisbane on Saturday. #AUSvIRL #TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/jQ8txA6dab— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 7, 2018
IRELAND MATCHDAY SQUAD
Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 83 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 67 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 33 caps
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 7 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 9 caps
Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 10 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 64 caps
Jack McGrath (St Mary's College/Leinster) 47 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 3 caps
John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 13 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps
Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 38 caps
Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 47 caps capt
Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 20 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 23 caps
Replacements
Sean Cronin (St Mary's College/Leinster) 61 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 78 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 23 caps
Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 5 caps
Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 7 caps
Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 21 caps
Johnny Sexton (St Mary's College/Leinster) 73 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary's College/Leinster) 3 caps