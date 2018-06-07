Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has just revealed his starting XV for the first game against Australia this weekend.

A number of Leinster's Champions Cup and Pro 14 winners have been given a rest for the first test. Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong and Dan Leavy among those not starting this weekend.

The sight of Sexton with a shirt number other than 10 on his back will be alien to Irish rugby fans, it hasn’t happened since the World Cup quarter-final defeat to Wales in 2011.

Joey Carbery starts at 10 in the absence of the Dubliner. Peter O'Mahony will captain the team. He is joined in the backrow by Jordi Murphy at openside and CJ Stander at No.8.

James Ryan and Iain Henderson form the second row. Rob Herring gets his 4th cap at hooker where he lines up alongside Jack McGrath and John Ryan in the front row.

Rob Kearney is named at fullback and is joined in the back three by Jacob Stockdale and Keith Earls. Robbie Henshaw rejoins Bundee Aki in the centre. Carbery is partnered by Conor Murray.





IRELAND MATCHDAY SQUAD

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 83 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 67 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 33 caps

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 7 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 9 caps

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 10 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 64 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary's College/Leinster) 47 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 3 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 13 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps

Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 38 caps

Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 47 caps capt

Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 20 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 23 caps

Replacements

Sean Cronin (St Mary's College/Leinster) 61 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 78 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 23 caps

Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 5 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 7 caps

Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 21 caps

Johnny Sexton (St Mary's College/Leinster) 73 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary's College/Leinster) 3 caps