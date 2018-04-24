The Boylesports Champion Chase is the feature on day one of the Punchestown National Hunt Racing Festival, where Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins will do battle for the title of champion trainer over the next 5 days.

Irish and English Grand National winning trainer Elliott has a lead of over half a million in prizemoney over Mullins as he bids to be champion trainer for the first time.

Mullins overturned a huge deficit 12 months ago and he's hoping to do the same again:

"We'll have to see what happens a lot of things will have to go my way for me to get up to him, then we have to go better to get past him this season. It could be Gordon's year this year.

"I'd rather if there wasn't any challenge but we have a challenge and defintely we're going to be up for it."

CHAMPIONS CHASE 18:05 (DOUVAN IS JOHN’S PICK FOR THE BIG ONE)

Douvan will face nine rivals as he bids to atone for a fall at Cheltenham in the BoyleSports Champion Chase at Punchestown on Tuesday.

Douvan one of four runners for Willie Mullins (also Min , Ballycasey , Un De Sceaux )

Gordon Elliott has Toi Phil, Doctor Phoenix, Tell Us More and The Game Changer

John Duggan’s tips for day one of Punchestown:

4:55 - Golden Spear e/w 12/1

5:30 - Douvan EVS

6:40 - Monalee - 15/8 Fav











