There's a right good battle of wits in prospect in the Southern Hemisphere this Saturday as two former Leinster coaches look to get one over the other.

Now operating on the international level will Irish coach Joe Schmidt outwit his Aussie counterpart Michael Cheika in a key game in the tour of Oz?

The Ireland team to play Australia in the second test of the summer tour down under in Melbourne on Saturday shows 8 changes from the side that lost 18 - 9 in Brisbane.

Cian Healy is set to win his 80th cap on Saturday as he returns to the starting XV in a new look front row alongside Niall Scannell and Tadhg Furlong.

In the second row Devin Toner starts alongside James Ryan. Dan Leavy is the final change in the pack as he is named at openside with Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander completing the back row, Johnny Sexton comes back into the side alongside Conor Murray while Robbie Henshaw moves to first centre with Garry Ringrose starting at thirteen.

Rob Kearney is at fullback with Andrew Conway on the right wing and Keith Earls on the left.

Tadhg Beirne is set to make his Ireland debut from the bench which also includes Rob Herring,

Jack McGrath, Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour.

Australia will line out with the same squad that won last week. Coach Michael Cheika has named an unchanged 23 for the first time since taking charge of the Wallabies in 2014.

Some great tv ahead for sports fans in the coming weeks. God help anyone allergic to sport for the next month!

Ireland Team & Replacements (v Australia, AAMI Stadium, Melbourne, Saturday June 16, kick off 8.05pm / 11.05 am Irish time)

15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 84 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 6 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 13 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 34 caps

11. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 68 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (St Mary's College/Leinster) 74 caps



9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 65 caps

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 79 caps

2. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 7 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 24 caps

4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 9 caps

5. Devin Toner > (Lansdowne/Leinster) 58 caps

6. Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 48 caps

7. Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 9 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 24 caps

Replacements



16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 4 caps

17. Jack McGrath (St Mary's College/Leinster) 48 caps

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps

19. Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets) uncapped

20. Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 21 caps

21. John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 1 cap

22. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 11 caps

23. Jordan Larmour (St Mary's College/Leinster) 4 caps