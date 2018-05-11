Jordan Larmour will start for Leinster as they attempt to make history in winning the province's fourth European crown in Saturday's Champions Cup final clash with Racing 92 (k/o 16:45 Irish time).

There have been reports that the Blues coaching staff still have some concerns over Luke McGrath's ankle.

The injury ruled the scrum-half out of action for the Champions Cup semi-final but he is named in the starting team for the first time since the quarter-final against Saracens on April 1.

Jamison Gibson-Park is selected as back-up on the bench and the other permitted overseas berth is taken up by Scott Fardy in the back row so that means that James Lowe misses out altogether.

Larmour gets the nod on the wing in a back three containing Rob Kearney and skipper Isa Nacewa on the opposite wing, making his last European appearance for Leinster before he retires.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose partner up in the centre while Johnny Sexton will steer proceedings in the half-back line with McGrath.

In his last European appearance for the Blues before moving to Ulster, Jordi Murphy combines with Dan Leavy and Fardy - the same combination that helped obliterate Scarlets in the last four.

Cian Healy, Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong start in the front row while Devin Toner and James Ryan lock down in the second row.

Nacewa, Sexton, Healy will be featuring in their fourth European Cup final while it's a third for Rob Kearney who was injured for the 2011 thriller against Northampton.

Lock Devin Toner makes his first start in final having started on the bench in the previous three.

On the bench Rhys Ruddock has shaken off a hamstring injury to take his place in the match day 23 for the first time since the Saracens game.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Rob Kearney (195)

14. Jordan Larmour (19)

13. Garry Ringrose (47)

12. Robbie Henshaw (23)

11. Isa Nacewa (182) CAPTAIN

10. Johnny Sexton (146)

9. Luke McGrath (92)

1. Cian Healy (188)

2. Seán Cronin (150)

3. Tadhg Furlong (81)

4. Devin Toner (215)

5. James Ryan (12)

6. Scott Fardy (19)

7. Dan Leavy (52)

8. Jordi Murphy (104)

16. James Tracy (63)

17. Jack McGrath (130)

18. Andrew Porter (27)

19. Rhys Ruddock (140)

20. Jack Conan (71)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (50)

22. Joey Carbery (35)

23. Rory O’Loughlin (40)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)