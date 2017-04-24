This year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has been boosted with the confirmation that major winner and Olympic gold medallist Justin Rose will tee it up at Portstewart.

The 2013 US Open winner, who recently finished second to Sergio Garcia in a playoff at the Masters, will make his first appearance at the Irish Open in seven years.

This year's tournament - which gets under way on Thursday July 6th - is set to attract an impressive field, with the proze money at the Derry course climbing up to almost €6.5m, after being included in the European Tour's Rolex Series.

It will also be a major part of the tune-up for the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale two weeks later. The tournament will once again be hosted by world number two and reigning champion Rory McIlroy's charitable foundation.

McIlroy will be joined by fellow former home winners Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry in Derry, with more top names expected to confirm their participation in the coming weeks and months.