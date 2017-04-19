Barcelona 0 Juventus 0 (Agg: 0-3)

There was to be no repeat of Barcelona's heroics in the last 16 against Juventus at the Nou Camp. The Italian champions are made of sterner stuff than PSG who surrendered a 4-0 first leg lead against Barca in the previous round. Juventus produced another superb defensive display in the second leg of this quarter-final to secure a goalless draw.

Lionel Messi had a couple of decent efforts but there was no way through against Juve who have only conceded two goals in ten Champions League matches this season. Barca must now turn their focus to Sunday's El Clasico against Real Madrid in La Liga.

Monaco 3 Borussia Dortmund 1 (Agg: 6-3)

Monaco will also be in Friday's semi final draw after making the best possible start in their second leg. Kylian Mbappe fired the hosts into an early lead in the 3rd minute and Radamel Falcao doubled their advantage in the 17th minute not long after Nuri Sahin hit the post with a free-kick for Dortmund. Marco Reus managed to pull one back for Dortmund at the start of the second half but Monaco substitute Valere Germain wrapped up the tie within 22 seconds of coming on.

Dortmund's arrival to the ground was delayed and the club said via Twitter that it was was because the bus had been stopped by police "for approximately 20 minutes without justification". UEFA says it was caused by heavy traffic and it led to a five minute delay to kick off. It came just eight days after three bombs exploded close to the Dortmund bus in Germany.