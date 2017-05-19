Harry Kane is on course to finish top scorer in the Premier League for a second season in a row. The England international scored four goals away to Leicester last night to move top of the pile heading into the final weekend of the season. It was the first time the 23 year old has scored four in a game and in doing so, Kane became the first Spurs player to score four hat-tricks in a season since Jimmy Greaves in the 1968/69 campaign.

Kane, who has 26 top flight goals, is two ahead of Everton’s Romelu Lukaku with Spurs travelling to Hull and Everton going to Arsenal on Sunday. For a third consecutive season Kane has bagged more than 20 goals to prove he was no flash in the pan following his real breakthrough during the 2014/15 season. Kane's highest number of goals has come this season despite a couple of spells out through injury which means he has scored 26 goals in just 29 league games.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has declared Kane " one of the best in the world ". Kane has proved himself to be one of the best in the Premier League but he still has a bit to prove himself on the European stage.

This was his goal against Everton at White Hart Lane in March:

Premier League's top scorer 2016/17:

Tottenham's Harry Kane - 26 goals

Everton's Romelu Lukaku - 24 goals

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez - 23 goals

Chelsea's Diego Costa - 20 goals