They may have a lot to do, but Tottenham aren't giving up on the title just yet.

Spurs closed the gap on leaders Chelsea to four points, with a dominant 4-0 win against Bournemouth at White Hart Lane.

Mousa Dembele opened the scoring, before Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min scored soon after, and Vincent Janssen's first goal from open play in the Premier League wrapping things up on full time.

It's now three years running that Harry Kane has hit the 20 goal mark in the league, and he's looking in fine fettle ahead of the FA Cup semi final against Chelsea next week.

The striker spoke to Today Fm's Ian Beach after today's game at White Hart Lane, and says today's result will hopefully put some pressure on Chelsea, who travel to Old Trafford tomorrow to play Man United.

Listen in full below: