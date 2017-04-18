Katie Taylor’s next fight will be a world title eliminator against Nina Meinke on April 29. The 2012 Olympic champion will be aiming to make it five wins from five in the pro ranks when she squares off against the 23 year old German on the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko bill in front of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium.

The WBA intercontinental title will be on the line in a 10-rounder and the winner is set to challenge for the WBA world lightweight championship, which is currently held by Cecilia Comunales. Meinke has won all five of her pro bouts with two coming inside the distance.

The Bray boxer said: " Meinke is a step up for me but I want to test myself against the very best opposition available because it's fights like these that are going to elevate the sport.

"She's won a title already and has an unbeaten record too, but it's a challenge I'm relishing. As an amateur I only ever wanted to test myself against the very best and that's exactly what I want to do in the pro ranks as well."