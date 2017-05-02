Robbie Keane scored 68 goals during his international career with the Republic of Ireland so Irish fans got used to watching the number 10 turn away to celebrate with a cartwheel. Keane said last week that he had " one more adventure " left in him so he's not done scoring goals just yet.

Keane has revealed why he insisted on wearing the number 10 jersey for Ireland. He said it was down to former Italian striker Roberto Baggio who was a household name when Robbie was growing up in Tallaght. Back in the 90's we didn't have as much variety when it came to viewing football but many people will remember watching Italian football on Channel 4.

Baggio was one of the best players in the world when Ireland beat Italy 1-0 at the 1994 World Cup but he got no change out of Paul McGrath that day.

Keane recently spoke about his career in green to launch Three's #TheCallUp campaign and he explains his admiration for Baggio: