Roy Keane issued a battle cry to the players ahead of Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Austria at the Aviva Stadium. The Boys in Green have already beaten Austria in the campaign thanks to a James McClean winner in Vienna in November.

A win at the weekend would all but end Austria's qualification hopes and it would put Martin O'Neill's men in prime position to kick on and challenge for top spot in the group.

The full squad trained today so Jonathan Walters showed no ill effects of the knee injury that forced him to sit out the open training session at the Aviva on Wednesday. Meanwhile Alan Browne, Andy Boyle and John Egan have all left the squad along with Stephen Quinn who had only joined up to train over the last few days.

Seamus Coleman was also at the training pitch as he continues to recover from a broken leg he suffered against Wales in March. The Ireland captain was in good spirits and the players were delighted to see him standing on the side of the pitch as they were put through their paces.

Keane referenced Coleman when he said players need to put their bodies on the line when they go out on the pitch: