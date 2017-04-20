Keith Earls admits he is finally enjoying himself as he prepares for Munster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens at the Aviva Stadium.

The Limerick winger is one of the last links between the current squad and that which lifted the Heineken Cup for the second time in three years at Millennium Stadium back in 2008.

The 29 year old has made 4 European semi-final appearances since then.

Defeats to Leinster, Biarittz, Clermont and Toulon may have left Earls with few fond memories, but he says this year's build up is different.

He told Ross Lindsay that he is more comfortable in the relaxed environment that surrounds the current squad.