There's one stand-out tie in the first round All-Ireland hurling qualifiers.

Kilkenny will take on Limerick at Nowlan Park this Saturday at 7pm, with the game to be shown live on Sky Sports.

The sides last met in the championship in a memorable All-Ireland semi-final in 2014, with the Cats winning out on a scoreline of 2-13 to 17 points.

Brian Cody's side will be aiming to bounce back after their Leinster semi-final defeat to Wexford earlier this month, while Limerick's Munster championship campaign ended at the hands of their neighbours Clare.

All-Ireland champions Tipperary will host Westmeath, having had six weeks to recover from their defeat to Cork.

Waterford will travel to Offaly, while the remaining game is an all Leinster meeting of Dublin and Laois, with Laois having booked their place in the main draw after defeating Christy Ring Cup champions Carlow yesterday.

Throw in times and venues are yet to be confirmed for those games.

Result of the weekend? Look back at GAANOW's highlights of @OfficialDownGAA's superb @UlsterGAA Semi-Final win over @MonaghanGAA on Saturday pic.twitter.com/1BLyyAExwo — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 26, 2017

In Round 2B of the the All-Ireland football championship qualifiers, Monaghan will travel to Wexford in just under two weeks, following their shock Ulster semi final defeat to Down on Saturday.

That game will also see Wexford boss Seamus McEnaney take on his native county, where he was senior football manager between 2004 and 2010.

The three other round 2B qualifiers all look evenly matched. Westmeath will host Armagh, Cavan take on Tipperary and Carlow are at home against Leitrim, with venues and throw in times yet to be confirmed.