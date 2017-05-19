Is this the clearest indication yet that Ronald Koeman has had enough of Ross Barkley?

The Everton midfielder is still holding out on signing a new contract at Goodison Park, and he's been told by his Dutch manager that if he doesn't sign it, he'll be sold.

And with Everton's season coming to a close on Sunday when they travel to Arsenal, it could be the last we see of Barkley in his boyhood club's shirt.

There's just one year left to run on his current deal, and when asked if he was confident of keeping the midfielder for next season, Koeman simply replied, "no".

"I spoke to the player, the board spoke to his agent. I don't know if he won't give an answer. I don't know", he added.

Koeman went on to say that they have proven their commitment to the player by offering him a new deal, but that he only wants to work with players who show that commitment in return.

