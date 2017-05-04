Everton manager Ronald Koeman says there's "no chance" he'll be leaving the club before his contract expires in two years.

He had people on red alert this morning when he told a Catalan newspaper it's his "dream" to one day take the reins at Barcelona, as well as the Dutch national team.

Barca will be looking for a new coach when Luis Enrique steps down this summer, and Koeman had been one of the names in contention, having spent six years as a player there, winning four league titles and the European Cup.

"I feel flattered and I like that they think about me," he said.

"Everyone knows I'm Barca, they know my love for the club where I grew up as a player and a person".

However, the Dutchman has backtracked on those comments this afternoon, saying a move back to Barcelona is simply a long-term ambition, and he wants to do something big at Everton first.

💬 | RK: "We need to learn from this season. We like to develop the team, sign players, and you will see what happens in the summer." — Everton (@Everton) May 4, 2017

Koeman is approaching the end of the first year in the three year deal he signed at Goodison Park last summer when he replaced Roberto Martinez, with the Toffees set for a sixth place finish in the Premier League.

And he has re-affirmed his intention to honour that three year deal, much to the relief of Eveton fans.

"I have mentioned several times that it is a human ambition for players and for managers. But that does not change my position or contract with Everton. I’m really happy with Everton and looking forward to next season and I will be part of the project. The interview was coming out because it is 25 years since we won the European Cup at Wembley. There is no chance I will leave Everton before the end of my contract."