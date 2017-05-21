LISTEN BACK to the first Championship Sunday of 2017
It's been a long winter, but Championship Sunday with Sky Sports is back!
Paul Collins was joined by Kerry football legend Marc O Sé and Clare hurling royalty and Sky Sports analyst Jamesie O'Connor to look ahead to a big day in both codes.
The big hurling action comes from Thurles, where All-Ireland champions Tipperary host Cork in the Munster quarter final. We also spoke to Tipp manager Michael Ryan, and Rebels captain Stephen McDonnell.
And Marc O Sé helped us look ahead to a busy day's action in the Ulster, Connacht and Leinster football championships, where we also heard from Mayo captain Cillian O'Connor.
Listen back to the full show below: